Shahbaz Ahmed Bags 12.20 Lakh Bid As Franchises Spend Big In Men's Auction Of Bengal T20 League

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 10 (IANS) Shahbaz Ahmed (₹12.2L), Abishek Porel (₹10.40L), and Mukesh Kumar (₹9.60L) emerged among the top picks as the Bengal T20 League successfully concluded its first-ever Men's Player Auction, as all eight franchises built their squads through strategic bidding ahead of the upcoming season.

During the auction, the teams strategically assembled their squads for the new edition of the league, while top star Akash Deep (₹3L) is still available to be picked as he is currently in rehab, and will participate based on his fitness.

The Bengal T20 League ushered in a new chapter for Bengal cricket with the successful conclusion of its first-ever Men's Player Auction, where all eight franchises aggressively built their squads through high-value bids, strategic RTM calls, and targeted investments across categories.

With a collective purse of ₹4.08 crore available, franchises went all out to secure some of Bengal's leading domestic names and rising prospects, with Shahbaz Ahmed emerging as the biggest pick of the auction after being retained by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers for ₹12.20 lakh through the RTM route.

Marquee players, including Abhishek Porel (₹10.40L - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers), Mukesh Kumar (₹9.60L (RTM) - Sobisco Smashers Malda), Akash Deep (₹3L (RTM) - Servotech Siliguri Strikers), and several emerging youngsters, also attracted strong interest as teams finalised their core combinations ahead of the upcoming season.

The auction also marked the addition of Novus Purulia Royals as the newest franchise in the competition, joining Adamas Howrah Warriors, Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers, Murshidabad Kings & Kueens, Rashmi Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda.

The Men's Auction featured players across five categories: A+, A, B, U19, and U16, reinforcing the league's continued emphasis on building a strong cricketing ecosystem in Bengal through a blend of experienced performers, domestic talent, and emerging young cricketers.

Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as the top pick from the A+ category after being retained through RTM by Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers for ₹12.20 lakh, while franchises engaged in competitive bidding to secure a strong mix of batters, bowlers, all-rounders, and developmental prospects.

The inclusion of the U16 category continues to underline the league's long-term commitment towards identifying and nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent from Bengal.

Speaking about the first-ever auction, CAB President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said,“At this stage we are at the auction, and I think it has been very exciting. It was introduced this year, and I think all of the team owners and the coaches enjoyed it because it allows them to get whichever player they want. It was a good tournament last year, and it will be very competitive. Like every other tournament, it gets better and better with time, and hopefully, the players will get adjusted, they will play good cricket, and the tournament will be beneficial for them. So, from that point of view, this tournament is created all around India, not just in Bengal.”

Top 10 picks from Bengal T20 League Men's Auction:

Shahbaz Ahmed (31 years) - ₹12.20L (RTM) - Shrachi Tribes Rarh Tigers

Abishek Porel (23 years) - ₹10.40L - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Mukesh Kumar (32 years) - ₹9.60L (RTM) - Sobisco Smashers Malda

Sudip Kumar Gharami (27 years) - ₹9.40L - Novus Purulia Royals

Yuvraj Deepak Keswani (25 years) - ₹8.60 L - Novus Purulia Royals

Saksham Chaudhary (26 years) - ₹8.40 L - Murshidabad Kings

Writtick Chatterjee (33 years) - ₹8.20L - Adamas Howrah Warriors

Sayan Ghosh (33 years) - ₹8L (RTM) - Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers

Karan Lal (25 years) - ₹8L - Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Easwaran Abhimanyu (30 years) - ₹8 L - Sobisco Smashers Malda

Ravi Kumar (22 years) - ₹7.80 L - Novus Purulia Royals

Rohit (16 years) - ₹5.20 L - Novus Purulia Royals