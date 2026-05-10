Irbid Chamber To Train, Employ 150 Youth In Tech Sector

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, launched the "Income Generation Project, Irbid Governorate," as part of the Digiskills Association's programmes.

The project aims to qualify and employ youth under specialised training programmes in modern digital and technological fields, which would enhance their opportunities in the labour market.

The chamber announced the project targets 300 young men and women in the assessment and testing phases, from which 150 participants will be picked to enroll in a six-week training programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The beneficiaries will then be prepared for employment and networking them with suitable job opportunities.

In a statement, ICI Chairman Hani Abu Hassan, said the chamber has been working to develop its digital capabilities and support industrial establishments in enhancing digital transformation, noting the digital industry has become a "fundamental" pillar of the modern economy.

The chamber, he stated, aims to empower youth in the Kingdom's northern region by providing "high-quality, modern" training opportunities, jobs and connecting them with the labour market in the industrial sector and other businesses.

Abu Hassan said the project offers training courses and paves the way for trainees to enter the labour market.

The initiative also seeks to enhance technological skills through "advanced" tracks that include cybersecurity, digital marketing, ERP systems and data analysis, aimed to building a strong base of technical expertise to serve the national economy and competing globally, he pointed out.

As for future steps, the chamber is working on a study to establish a specialised platform based on artificial intelligence to develop the work of industrial sectors in the northern region and raise the level of efficiency, competitiveness and productivity.

He affirmed investment in the digital economy has become a "necessity at present," as youth's digital empowerment would place Jordan in a "leading position on the global economic map."