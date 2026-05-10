Etaf Al-Roudan: Reviving The Broadcasters' Union And Addressing AI Challenges Headline Community Media Conference

MENAFN - Amman Net) Etaf Al-Roudan, Director General of Community Media Network and Radio Al-Balad, affirmed that the Second Regional Community Media Conference is being held at a time when the world is witnessing rapid transformations in the media sector, coinciding with World Press Freedom Day, stressing the urgent need for free and independent media that strengthens social cohesion amid growing regional and international challenges.

Speaking during the“Talet Sobh” program, Al-Roudan said that the conference, hosted in Amman under the theme“Independent Media, Strong Community,” aims to revive discussions on media freedom and independence after declining attention to these issues in recent years due to wars and increasing restrictions on journalism across the region.

She explained that community media has faced ongoing challenges since its inception, most notably limited funding, legal restrictions, and lack of official recognition in some countries, in addition to political and media pressures that continue to threaten its independence.

Al-Roudan noted that these challenges have intensified with rapid digital transformation and the rise of artificial intelligence technologies, placing community media before a new gap in its ability to keep pace with modern tools despite limited resources. At the same time, she emphasized that AI technologies offer significant opportunities to improve content quality, strengthen professionalism, and combat misinformation.

She added that the conference sessions address a range of key topics, including newsroom independence, the relationship between media and public relations, the role of artificial intelligence in advancing media work, and the challenges facing community radio stations in the region.

Al-Roudan also revealed that the conference's second day will feature a closing session announcing the revival of the World Association of Community Radio Broadcasters (AMARC) in the Middle East and North Africa region, with the aim of strengthening cooperation among community radio stations, unifying efforts, and enhancing professional capacities to support and expand the impact of community media.

She stressed that the conference outcomes will not remain merely theoretical discussions, but will be translated into practical steps in cooperation with local and international partners. Al-Roudan further highlighted that Jordan has the potential to become a leading hub for digital and community media and an attractive destination for investment in the sector.