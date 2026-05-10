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EU Agreements A 'Strategic' Necessity: Swiss Foreign Minister

EU Agreements A 'Strategic' Necessity: Swiss Foreign Minister


2026-05-10 02:09:09
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis was the guest of honour at the general assembly of the non-partisan organisation European Movement Switzerland on Saturday. In his speech, Cassis supported the importance of a“stable” partnership with the European Union (EU). Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: EU agreements a 'strategic' necessity: Swiss foreign minister This content was published on May 10, 2026 - 10:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Paquet d'accords UE: une“nécessité stratégique”, selon Cassis Original Read more: Paquet d'accords UE: une“nécessité stratégique”, selon C

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“The question of our relations with the EU is strategic, and not just a technical and institutional debate,” the minister is quoted as saying in a press release from European Movement Switzerland.

In his speech, Cassis recalled the links between Switzerland and its European neighbours in terms of security, prosperity, innovation, the rule of law and institutional stability. The package of agreements recently negotiated with Brussels“involves mutual concessions, and stability is not self-evident,” he said.“It is the result of a joint effort.”

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