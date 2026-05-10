EU Agreements A 'Strategic' Necessity: Swiss Foreign Minister

“The question of our relations with the EU is strategic, and not just a technical and institutional debate,” the minister is quoted as saying in a press release from European Movement Switzerland.

In his speech, Cassis recalled the links between Switzerland and its European neighbours in terms of security, prosperity, innovation, the rule of law and institutional stability. The package of agreements recently negotiated with Brussels“involves mutual concessions, and stability is not self-evident,” he said.“It is the result of a joint effort.”

This content was published on Jan 29, 2025 Switzerland has negotiated a new agreement with the EU, marking a new chapter in the history of a complex relationship. What is set to change?