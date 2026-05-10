SWISS To Reduce Administrative Staff Levels By 10%

The airline does not want to resort to redundancies, Fehlinger said in an interview published on Sunday. The reduction will be achieved only through voluntary departures, he added.

To achieve savings at the administrative level, SWISS is offering financial incentives, as it did for cabin crew. For example, personnel can receive 20% of the base salary saved if they take unpaid leave.

This content was published on May 4, 2026 In the event of fuel and heating oil shortages, Switzerland can draw on compulsory stockpiles. It does not have to share these with other countries.