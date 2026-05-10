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Herat Lab Upgraded With $5M Equipment, Ending Foreign Testing Need

Herat Lab Upgraded With $5M Equipment, Ending Foreign Testing Need


2026-05-10 02:04:45
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says advanced equipment worth nearly $5 million has been purchased for the drug and food quality testing laboratory in western Herat province.

Officials said the equipment will facilitate the testing of food and pharmaceutical products and eliminate the need to send samples abroad.

The ministry, quoting the Herat Public Health Department, said in a statement on Sunday that food testing at the laboratory had already begun.

However, with the completion of the food and drug testing equipment, additional facilities will now be provided for traders and industrialists.

The report added that Firoz Ahmad Yarazada, Head of Food and Drug at the Herat Public Health Department, stressed that cooperation between the government and the private sector is essential for the development and standardization of the laboratory, so that there is no longer any need to send samples abroad for testing.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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