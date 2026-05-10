Herat Lab Upgraded With $5M Equipment, Ending Foreign Testing Need
Officials said the equipment will facilitate the testing of food and pharmaceutical products and eliminate the need to send samples abroad.
The ministry, quoting the Herat Public Health Department, said in a statement on Sunday that food testing at the laboratory had already begun.
However, with the completion of the food and drug testing equipment, additional facilities will now be provided for traders and industrialists.
The report added that Firoz Ahmad Yarazada, Head of Food and Drug at the Herat Public Health Department, stressed that cooperation between the government and the private sector is essential for the development and standardization of the laboratory, so that there is no longer any need to send samples abroad for testing.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment