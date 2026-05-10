Five Killed Following Heavy Rain And Hailstorm In Kapisa
Abdulaziz Nazari, spokesperson for Kapisa province, told Pajhwok that the incident occurred around 2:00 PM today.
Without providing further details, he said several residential houses were destroyed, while dozens of jeribs of agricultural land and many fruit-bearing trees suffered heavy damage.
He added that rainfall was also reported in Nijrab district and hailstorms occurred in Kohband district, though no casualties or financial losses have so far been reported from those areas.
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