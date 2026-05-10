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Minister Of Finance Meets Chairman, CEO Of General Atlantic


2026-05-10 02:04:08
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met on Sunday with chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, William Ford, during his visit to the country, reports QNA.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed co-operation relations and ways to enhance them in areas of investment, finance and economics. They also discussed topics of mutual interest.

General Atlantic William Ford investment finance

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Gulf Times

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