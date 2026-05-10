We Have A Lot Of Work To Do, Says Qatar Coach Lopetegui

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui is expecting a tough time next January when the two-time champions arrive in Saudi Arabia to defend their AFC Asian Cup crown they won in 2019 and 2024.

On Sunday, Qatar were drawn with four-time winners Japan, Thailand and Indonesia in Group F of the 24-team tournament set to be held in Saudi Arabia from Jan 7-Feb 5 next year.

Qatar beat Japan in the final of the 2019 edition staged in the UAE for their maiden AFC Asian Cup title triumph. Five years years later on home soil, Qatar beat Jordan in the title clash of Asia's showpiece football tournament to win two back-to-back trophies under the captaincy of Hasan al-Haydos.

After the draw ceremony staged in Riyadh on Sunday, Lopetegui said:“We are optimistic but understand the qualities of our opponents and we will play in a very tough group. Japan are the main favourites, Indonesia have improved a lot, and so have Thailand. It's going to be a tough and balanced group, now we have a lot of work to do.”

Born in Asteasu, Spain, Lopetegui has enjoyed a remarkable career both on the pitch and on the sidelines. Appointed as the head coach of the Spanish national team on July 21, 2016, he managed 16 matches, securing 12 victories and 4 draws. He was named Qatar coach last year in May.

Lopetegui's next big assignment is the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Thailand's coach Anthony Hudson said:“It's an exciting group. It's a good group. Obviously some big teams in there. For us, it's a great opportunity to play against some really good opponents and anything can happen. If you want to play in the Asian Cup, it's great to meet a team like Japan. Our opening game against Qatar is a great game. Then you look at Indonesia who are improving, there's a huge rivalry there.”

John Herdman, coach of Indonesia, said:“The expectation for Indonesia is to represent the country as the fans want to see us. They are the most passionate of fans and every time the players put on the jersey, we owe them everything we got. This tournament gives us a chance to do something special for them. Thailand are a strong team but every game in this group is huge.”

Julen Lopetegui AFC Asian Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup