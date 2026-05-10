Obesity: You Are Not Alone

MENAFN - Gulf Times)these are the words that people who suffer with diabetes, heart disease or cancer hear too often. Not so if you suffer with obesity or overweight, where people closest to you will point the finger of blame, suggesting you should eat less, exercise more, and that you are just lazy.

And yet, obesity, which affects over one billion people worldwide, and where in Qatar over 70% of the population are suffering with obesity and overweight, is as much a chronic disease as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. If anything, obesity is the root cause behind over 200 diseases, including physical, mental and mechanical (see references 1, 2, 3).

Guidelines worldwide agree that obesity is a chronic, progressive and relapsing disease. Its impact on people will differ depending on the distribution and function of the fat involved.

Our appetite is driven by our brain, which controls three aspects of eating - eating because you are hungry; emotional eating because you are feeling sad, or even eating for the pleasure of eating; and finally, the part of your brain that exercises control over emotional eating. Studies have shown that the link between the control part and the emotional part of eating is not working in people with obesity. Biology and brain have a big part to play in explaining the science behind obesity (see reference 4).

Obesity has traditionally been assessed through measurement of the body mass index, which relates to height and weight, and where a measurement above or equal to 30 indicates obesity (see reference 5).

New staging methods such as the Edmonton Obesity Staging take into consideration the complications of obesity as well.

Like many other chronic diseases, obesity requires long-term management to ensure that the weight you lose stays off. Your body fights weight loss; if you thought losing those few kilograms was a challenge, then maintaining the weight loss is an even bigger challenge.

Start your journey with your doctor - it's a partnership. Set short-, medium- and long-term goals, and not just for weight loss but more importantly for health gain. You will be part of a team who will give you dietary advice and encourage you to do regular physical activity. Your doctor might recommend using medication or other medical interventions.

You may start to notice gradual and positive changes in your life, and the health improvements that you don't even see are as important.

So remember, obesity is not simply due to an individual's choice or lack of willpower - it is a chronic disease. Seek treatment from a qualified healthcare professional and remember the focus is on long-term health gains.

·The writer is Professor of Health Sciences, Medical Manager, Novo Nordisk, Qatar

References:

Prevalence of Obesity | World Obesity Federation World Obesity Atlas 2025 Horn et al. Postgrad Med 2022;134:359–75. Lau D et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guide-lines: The Science of Obesity. Available from Adult clinical practice guideline | Obesity Canada Get well soon Diabetes Care heart disease cancer