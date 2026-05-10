Qatar Hosts Arab Conference On Promoting Environmental Sustainability In Societies 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar hosted the Arab Conference on Promoting Environmental Sustainability in Societies 2026, organized by the Regional Network for Social Responsibility under the patronage of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

The conference witnessed the participation of Doha University of Science and Technology (UDST), the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Union of Arab Chambers, and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

The event aimed to consolidate the concepts of environmental sustainability in the Arab region, support impactful initiatives contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), provide a platform for exchanging expertise and developing environmental policies among Arab countries, promote innovation in sustainability fields, and build effective partnerships capable of creating long-term impact in Arab societies.

The conference discussed four main themes covering the theoretical and practical dimensions of environmental sustainability.

The first theme addressed the theoretical framework of environmental sustainability, including its concepts and importance, the relationship between economic development and environmental protection, and the role of Arab countries in achieving the SDGs.

The second theme focused on corporate policies and environmental management, highlighting the integration of sustainability into corporate strategies, environmental governance practices, environmental risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosure standards.

The third theme reviewed innovation practices and green technologies, including the application of artificial intelligence in environmental solutions, renewable energy applications, and circular economy models in Arab countries.

The fourth theme addressed environmental corporate social responsibility and partnerships, showcasing community initiatives, strengthening public-private sector cooperation, and highlighting the role of civil society organizations in supporting environmental sustainability.

The conference also included a specialized international workshop titled "Strategies for Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in the Arab Region", with the participation of international experts, aiming to provide practical tools and applicable models across the Arab world.