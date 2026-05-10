Maliban Reinforces Commitment To Sri Lanka Rugby And Youth Development

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) As one of Sri Lanka's most trusted and beloved household brands, Maliban Biscuits continues to strengthen its longstanding commitment to uplifting local sport and empowering the next generation through its continued backing of Sri Lanka Rugby.

Further cementing this partnership, Maliban recently presented a cash reward of LKR 3,000,000 to the Sri Lanka national rugby team, the Tuskers, in recognition of their performances and as a gesture of appreciation for their dedication, resilience, and contribution towards elevating Sri Lankan rugby on the international stage.

The contribution reflects Maliban's continued belief in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and build a stronger future for the country, while motivating athletes to pursue excellence and represent the nation with pride.

In addition to supporting the national team, Maliban also played a key role as the main sponsor of the New Zealand U85kg Rugby Tour of Sri Lanka 2026 - a landmark sporting initiative that brought together international talent, local rugby communities, young athletes, and passionate fans from across the island.

Through the tour, Maliban helped create opportunities that extended beyond the game itself. From inspiring school rugby players through engagement sessions and training opportunities with international athletes, to bringing communities together through the spirit of rugby, the partnership reflected Maliban's broader vision of nurturing goodness both on and off the field.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Kumudika Fernando, Chairperson, Maliban Group of Companies, stated:

“As a proudly Sri Lankan company, we have always stood by our people and continuously supported initiatives that genuinely contribute towards developing sport in the country. Over the past one and a half years, we have made a strong commitment towards uplifting rugby in Sri Lanka, not only by supporting the game itself, but by investing in the players and the future of the sport. This gesture of appreciation is intended to motivate and encourage the team as they continue to represent the nation with passion and determination.”

For decades, Maliban has remained deeply rooted in Sri Lankan households, built on values of trust, consistency, family, and community. These same values continue to guide the brand's approach towards sports partnerships and youth development initiatives across the country.

As the nation continues its journey in international rugby, Maliban remains proud to stand alongside Sri Lanka Rugby - championing talent, inspiring communities, rewarding excellence, and helping shape the future of the sport for generations to come.