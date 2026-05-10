Smriti Irani Discusses Women Empowerment, Amethi Projects With CM Yogi Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met former Union minister Smriti Irani at his office, and the two discussed issues related to women empowerment and development projects in her erstwhile Lok Sabha constituency, Amethi.

After the meeting, Irani took to social media to share information about her courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister.

“Paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanathji, who is dedicated to transforming Uttar Pradesh into an excellent province.”

“During this time, there was a meaningful discussion on topics related to my tenure in Amethi, the development that has taken place in the state, basic infrastructure works, as well as women's empowerment and initiatives connected to entrepreneurship for women's strength,” she said.

During the day, the Chief Minister also met other officials and party colleagues at his Lucknow office.

In one of the messages on X, Adityanath's office said,“Today, in Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat's District Magistrate Shri Kapil Singh paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji and apprised him of the progress of development projects being implemented in the district while seeking guidance.”

In another message, the CMO said,“Today in Lucknow, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of the Uttar Pradesh Government, Shri Dara Singh Chauhan ji, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj.”

Sharing information about another interaction at his office, the CMO said,“Today, in Lucknow, the Hon'ble Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, Shri Brijesh Singh 'Prinsu' ji, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanathji Maharaj. On this occasion, Mrs Shrikala Dhananjay Singh ji, the District Panchayat President of Jaunpur district, was also present.”

In another development, MLA from Bansi Assembly Constituency of Siddharthnagar District, Jai Pratap Singh, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister, said a statement.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Adityanath carried out the much-anticipated expansion of his Council of Ministers, inducting six new ministers and promoting two Ministers of State in an apparent bid to strike a balance between caste, regional and organisational equations.