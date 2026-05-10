Hope For Justice Among Citizens Is Reflection Of Nation's Character & Social Balance: HM Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released a new book titled "The Bench, the Bar, and the Bizarre" and "The Lawful and the Awful" authored by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during a ceremony in New Delhi.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including the Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant.

During his address, Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted that India has significantly strengthened the roots of its democracy throughout the seventy six-year journey of the Constitution.

He noted that the country has reinforced its multi-party democratic Parliamentary system, emphasising that every legislative change introduced since 1947 has been accepted by the public.

This acceptance, he said, reflects the deep contributions of the Constitution, the citizens, and the Judiciary.

The Home Minister remarked that people maintain a firm belief that the Constitution remains a vigilant protector against injustice.

He asserted that the doors of justice stay open for those whose rights are violated, ensuring that even the weakest voices are heard in court.

According to Home Minister Shah, the hope for justice among common citizens is a vital reflection of the nation's character and social balance.

He called upon both the Judiciary and the Executive to work together to identify and rectify existing loopholes in the system through a concrete and time-bound roadmap.

Highlighting the unique structure of Indian governance, Home Minister Shah noted that the Constitution created institutions to maintain balance rather than to oppose one another.

He described how the Executive takes decisions while the Judiciary performs Constitutional reviews, a process preserved through dialogue and propriety.

He expressed satisfaction that these Constitutional conventions have remained largely intact and have been further strengthened by traditions over the decades.

Turning his attention to the book, the Home Minister praised Tushar Mehta's work for providing an impartial analysis that allows for introspection.

The book captures the human side of the legal profession, featuring anecdotes about poetry in courtrooms, the unique styles of judges, and even the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and modern technology.

Home Minister Shah noted that the release was particularly special as it coincided with Mother's Day, resonating with the author's dedication of the book to his mother.

He also wrote on his X account, "Released two books authored by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta Ji: 'The Bench, the Bar, & the Bizarre' and 'The Lawful and the Awful.' Through amusing stories related to the Judiciary, the books bring forth a facet that generally misses the eye. They also enlighten the readers about democracy and the significance of its institutions."

Home Minister Shah shared photographs of the event too.