CJI Surya Kant Lauds Tushar Mehta's Books On Legal Humour, Bizarre

CJI on the Books' Blend of Humour and Insight

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Sunday highlighted the wide-ranging themes captured in Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's books, noting that they span from courtroom formalities to unusual and humorous legal situations. He attended the book launch of Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta's two works titled 'The Bench, the Bar, & the Bizarre' and 'The Lawful and the Awful'.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Justice emphasised the breadth and tone of the books, noting the unusual blend of legal insight and humour captured in them. He said, "Consider the vast scale of what Tushar has captured in writing. Everything from dress code, disasters, to AI hallucinations, in judgments and pleadings. He has even covered drunk and disorderly conduct. The beauty of these books lies not only in their comic timing but also in the sheer depth of research that went into all their jest. He presents baffled witnesses, judges with a flair for the dramatic and lawyers caught in the crossfire of their own hysterical missteps."

Amit Shah on Democratic Resilience and Legal Evolution

Furthermore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the launch of two books. During the event, Shah reflected on India's democratic resilience and the evolving landscape of the legal profession in the digital age. The Home Minister emphasised that India's multi-party democratic parliamentary system has matured significantly since Independence. He noted that the transition of power and legislative changes in India stand as a global example of stability.

Shah remarked that over the 76-year journey of the Constitution, democracy has been driven to "profound depths."He highlighted a unique hallmark of Indian governance. "Over the seventy-six-year journey of our Constitution, we have driven the roots of our democracy to profound depths. We have undoubtedly strengthened our multi-party democratic parliamentary system. Furthermore, from 1947 to the present day, every change that has taken place in this country--whether through the Parliament or the State Legislative Assemblies--has been accepted without the shedding of a single drop of blood," said Shah.

Addressing the content of the books, Shah praised Mehta's "inquisitive mind" and his foresight regarding the intersection of law and technology. The books explore the potential consequences of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern technologies within the judicial system. (ANI)

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