IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-Fer Helps RCB Restrict MI To 166/7

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket haul helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 166/7 in 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Sunday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Bhuvneshwar, who finished with figures of 4/23 in 4 overs, gave MI an early jolt with three quick wickets and then returned to pick the crucial wicket of Tilak Varma later in the innings. However, despite Bhuvneshwar's lethal bowling, MI's Naman Dhir and Tilak steered the team to a respectable total of 166/7 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar's sensational start

Bhuvneshwar got RCB off to a brilliant start as he provided the first breakthrough in the very first over, dismissing MI opener Ryan Rickelton (2). While Rohit Sharma briefly threatened to snatch back the momentum--smashing Josh Hazlewood for 18 runs in the second over, including two sixes--Bhuvneshwar returned to silence the MI dugout. In a sensational third over, Bhuvneshwar removed Rohit (22 off 10), caught by Jitesh Sharma, and followed it up by dismissing the stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck.

Naman, Tilak lead MI's recovery

At 28/3, Mumbai were staring at a total collapse. However, Naman and Tilak steadied the MI ship by stitching together an 82-run knock. The Dhir-Tilak stand hauled MI from 28/3 to 102/3 in 12 overs.

RCB bowlers dominate final overs

Just as MI looked set to launch a final assault, RCB's Rasikh Salam Dar (1/42 in 4 overs) provided the breakthrough RCB desperately needed. He dismissed Naman (47 off 32) in the 13th over, ending a stand that had threatened to take the game away from the Bengaluru side.

Shortly after, Romario Shepherd (1/18 in 3 overs) struck a crucial blow by removing the dangerous Will Jacks (10), leaving MI at 136/5 after 16 overs.

Tilak brought up his fifty off 37 balls in the 17th over as MI's score read 149/5 after 17 overs. However, Bhuvneshwar returned to continue haunting the MI batting lineup as he got rid of Tilak in the 18th over, recusing MI to the score of 155/6.

Hazlewood (1/43 in 4 overs) delivered a brilliant penultimate over as he got rid of RCB's Raj Bawa (16) and conceded only six runs. With MI's Corbin Bosch and Deepak Chahar at the crease, Rasikh Salam Dar delivered the last over and gave away only five runs, restricting 166/7 in 20 overs.

RCB, who came into the match on the back of two successive defeats, will need 167 runs to win and inch closer to solidifying their chances of a final four week. (ANI)

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