Arunachal Dy CM Hails Progress Of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, May 10 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has congratulated state-run NHPC for successfully commissioning Unit 4 (250 MW) of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project -- the country's largest hydroelectric project.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources portfolio, said that with the commissioning of the fourth unit, the project's total operational capacity has now reached 1,000 MW.

Describing the achievement as a major milestone, Mein said it marked another significant step in India's pursuit of clean, sustainable and self-reliant energy generation.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the engineers, technical teams, workers, officials and every stakeholder associated with this landmark project for their unwavering commitment, hard work and resilience in overcoming challenges and steadily advancing towards full commissioning,” Mein said in a social media post.

He also expressed hope that the remaining units of the project would be commissioned smoothly and within the targeted timeline by the end of 2026.

“Wishing the team continued success in the smooth and timely commissioning of the remaining units by the end of 2026,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the transformative project would continue to energise progress, strengthen development and contribute to the prosperity of future generations.

According to an official of the Arunachal Pradesh Power Department, the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, located on the Subansiri River, is expected to be fully commissioned by December 2026.

Four of the project's eight units are already operational.

The mega hydropower project is being developed by NHPC on the Subansiri River along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border with an installed capacity of 2,000 MW, comprising eight units of 250 MW each.

NHPC declared the commercial operation of Unit 4 effective from May 8, taking the project's operational capacity to 1,000 MW.

“Once fully operational, the hydroelectric project is expected to significantly enhance electricity availability across the Northeastern region and contribute substantially to India's clean energy goals,” the official said.

Officials further stated that the project also aims to integrate eco-tourism, adventure activities, cultural experiences and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking support from the Government of India for the development of the mega project.

He also sought technical collaboration from key Central ministries, including Tourism, Power, Jal Shakti, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), advocating a whole-of-government approach to realise the vision.

Officials said the project is expected to generate more than 2,500 employment opportunities in the long run, particularly benefiting local youths, while targeting over 1.5 lakh tourists annually in the medium term.

Meanwhile, on March 28, the Chief Minister, accompanied by ministerial colleagues and officials, undertook a high-speed river journey spanning around 45 km along the Subansiri River, from the project site at Dollungmukh to the Kamle-Subansiri confluence.

Khandu had described the expedition as part of a broader effort to integrate hydropower development with tourism potential in the state.

The project witnessed years of delay due to environmental and social concerns, as well as prolonged public agitations, before construction resumed in 2019.