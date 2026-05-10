New Team Will Work Towards 'Viksit Bharat' Vision: UP Ministers On Cabinet Expansion

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 10 (IANS) Congratulating the newly sworn-in members of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, state Ministers said on Sunday that the new team will work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat". They also expressed confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win with an "even bigger majority" in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inducted six new Ministers and promoted two Ministers of State in an apparent bid to strike a balance between caste, regional and organisational equations.

Reacting to the Cabinet expansion, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said: "Our new team will work towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. We will all work together to transform Uttar Pradesh into a developed state."

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya added: "All of us will work together for the welfare of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, to fulfil their needs and aspirations."

State BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion had been pending for many days now.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna expressed confidence that BJP will win with a "bigger majority" in the 2027 Assembly polls, than the one it had received in 2017.

Echoing similar view, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said: "No one can imagine the scale of the upcoming win here. The BJP's 2017 seat record in Uttar Pradesh will be broken and history will be created in 2027."

Congratulating the new Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, Kishan expressed happiness that every section and every community will now get representation in the state Cabinet.

"This is exactly what PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath want -- that every community feels there is someone from their background, standing up for them and voicing their concerns," he told reporters.

Minister Danish Ansari asserted that the Cabinet has been bestowed with a "great responsibility" for the development and progress of Uttar Pradesh.

"Under the double-engine government led by PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, we must live up to our promise of serving the state with honesty. We will work seriously to meet all the benchmarks in education, security, healthcare, employment, and industry," he added.