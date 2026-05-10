Telangana CM Moots Special Cell In PMO To Clear Projects Relating To Six Cities

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a special single-window Task Force in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to facilitate expedited clearance of all projects of national importance pertaining to six metropolitan cities.

Stating that cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are key for the development of the country, the Chief Minister mooted the suggestion at a programme where the Prime Minister launched various development projects in Telangana.

The Chief Minister highlighted that robust economic growth was taking place in the 6 metropolitan cities. He emphasised that the development of megacities is imperative to achieve India's top position globally, as well as to create employment opportunities for the youth.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to the Prime Minister to clear all pending Telangana projects expeditiously. The Chief Minister urged him to convene a special review meeting on pending projects.

The Chief Minister brought to the attention of PM Modi that he met Union ministers and also the PM several times seeking help to approve the pending projects.

Several important projects, mainly the Musi Rejuvenation Project, Metro Rail expansion, radial roads, and the proposed 12-lane express Highway connecting Hyderabad to Machalipatanam, were pending, he said.

Seeking the Prime Minister's active intervention for approvals, CM Revanth Reddy requested PM Modi to hold a special meeting for two hours on pending Telangana projects and approve them.

The Chief Minister noted that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh extended all kinds of support to the Gujarat model, and this helped him achieve the goals. On the same lines, he sought PM Modi's support to develop Telangana in the next 10 years.

Revanth Reddy stated that the elections across five states have concluded, and the Prime Minister was visiting Telangana to inaugurate development projects. "We must now focus our attention on development".

CM Revanth Reddy mentioned Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay's statements about the 'Big heart and magnanimity' of PM Modi. Telangana people are hopeful that the Prime Minister will approve all pending works and proposals pertaining to the development of the state, he said.

Praising PM Modi for unveiling the "Viksit Bharat 2047" to promote India as a developed country, the Chief Minister said that Telangana also joined with the same spirit as a partner. "We are confident you will contribute to our Telangana Rising strongly, and we will make Viksit Bharat dreams come true with our hard work".

Inspired by the vision of making India a $30 trillion economy, the Telangana government announced to achieve 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047 under Telangana Rising. Telangana has less than 3 per cent of the population of India but contributes nearly 5 per cent of the national GDP."

"Now, our target is to contribute 10 per cent to the GDP by 2047," the Chief Minister declared.

The CM outlined his vision that the state government was striving to place Telangana as number one among all states in the country. "It is a delightful moment that Prime Minister Modi arrived to inaugurate the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and various railway projects." This is a celebration of development and not merely a programme of the Union government".