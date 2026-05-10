Mother's Day: NDMC V-C Kuljeet Singh Chahal Plants Trees, Shares Meal With Senior Citizens

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) On the occasion of Mother's Day, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal joined a plantation drive under #EkPedMaaKeNaam_OnSunday at Ashirwad Old Age Home, Kali Bari Marg, and shared a meal with the residents, an official said.

Connecting environmental protection with social sensitivity, the programme was specially dedicated to mothers as the saplings were planted together with senior citizens residing at the old age home, said the official.

The event conveyed a message of respect towards motherhood, nature, and family values, strengthening the spirit of responsibility and gratitude towards both“Mother” and“Mother Nature”, said a statement.

Inspired by the vision and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign aims to encourage every citizen to plant a tree in the name of their mother and connect environmental conservation with public participation, it said.

Senior citizens residing at the old age home enthusiastically participated in the programme and planted saplings along with NDMC officials and staff members. The saplings planted during the event became symbols of responsibility, compassion, and emotional connection with nature.

Chahal said,“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam is not merely a plantation drive, but a mass movement of emotional and social responsibility. When we plant a tree, we lay the foundation for a secure future for coming generations while paying tribute to our mothers and Mother Nature.”

He said that Ashirwad Old Age Home, operated by the Samaj Kalyan Samiti under NDMC, was established in 2016. Located at Kali Bari Marg, the modern, air-conditioned facility has a capacity of 60 senior citizens and currently houses 59 residents.

The old age home provides accommodation, nutritious meals, healthcare, cleanliness, recreation, and security, ensuring a dignified and caring environment for senior citizens.

During the programme, Chahal also inspected the old age home and appreciated the efforts of the Welfare, Civil, Electrical, and Maintenance departments.

Taking serious note of suggestions and repair requirements raised during the visit, he directed officials to resolve all issues within a stipulated time frame.

Chahal also shared lunch with the senior citizens and interacted with them. Residents of the old age home appreciated the programme organised by NDMC and extended Mother's Day greetings and blessings to PM Modi.