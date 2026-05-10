PM Modi Visits Pawan Kalyan's Residence, Enquires About His Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and JanaSena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, enquiring about his health and wishing him a speedy recovery following his recent surgery.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Went to the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and met him as well as his family. Enquired about Pawan Kalyan Garu's well-being and wished him good health."

Went to the residence of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and met him as well as his family. Enquired about Pawan Kalyan Garu's well being and wished him good health.@PawanKalyan twitter/FfIbr1bPDi - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

Pawan Kalyan 'Deeply Honoured' by PM's Visit

Sharing a post on X, Pawan Kalyan said he was deeply honoured by the Prime Minister's visit along with his family. "Today, I had the great honour of welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to my residence in Jubilee Hills along with my Anna Konidala, and our children, Konidala Akira Nandan, Konidala Aadya, Konidala Polina Anjani, and Konidala Mark Shankar," he wrote.

Today, I had the great honour of welcoming Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to my residence in Jubilee Hills along with my wife Smt. Anna Konidala, and our children Sri Konidala Akira Nandan, Ms. Konidala Aadya, Ms. Konidala Polina Anjani, and Master Konidala Mark... - Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) May 10, 2026

Describing the visit as a gesture of care and affection, he added, "His gracious visit to personally enquire about my health reflects his warmth, affection, and humane leadership. Despite his hectic schedule and immense responsibilities, he took time to visit and extend his support, a gesture that I deeply value and cherish."

Pawan Kalyan further recalled that the Prime Minister had also called him on April 19, immediately after his surgery, to enquire about his health and extend reassurance. "Now, during my recovery, his visit to my residence today is a gesture of immense kindness and care that I will always cherish," he said.

He also lauded the Prime Minister's personal connect with people, stating, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji treats every individual like family, always placing the well-being of people at the heart of his thoughts and actions, and this is what makes him truly exceptional."

"I am deeply touched by the Prime Minister's concern, his kind words, and the valuable time he spent with us," he added, noting that Modi's "humility, compassion, and personal connect" continue to inspire millions.

JanaSena Party Confirms Visit

The JanaSena Party also confirmed the visit in a post on X, stating that the Prime Minister stayed at the residence for around 20 minutes. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan garu in Hyderabad this evening," the party said.

గౌరవ ప్రధానమంత్రి శ్రీ @narendramodi గారు ఈ రోజు సాయంత్రం హైదరాబాద్ లోని ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారి నివాసానికి వెళ్లారు. శ్రీ నరేంద్ర మోదీ గారికి శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారి కుటుంబం హార్ధిక స్వాగతం పలికింది. ఇటీవల శస్త్ర చికిత్స చేయించుకున్న శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారిని... - JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) May 10, 2026

It added that the Prime Minister's family extended a warm welcome, inquired about Pawan Kalyan's health following his surgery, and that the Deputy Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the personal visit.

The visit comes as Pawan Kalyan continues his recovery following a recent surgery. (ANI)

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