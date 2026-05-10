4 Dead, 10 Hurt After Jeepney Crashes Into Tree In Philippines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: Four people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a passenger jeepney carrying 20 people slammed into a tree in Oriental Mindoro province, the Philippines, on Sunday morning, according to local authorities.

Police said the accident happened at around 830 a.m. along a curved downhill road in the municipality of Socorro. An initial investigation showed that the driver lost control of the public utility vehicle after its brakes allegedly failed while descending the road. The vehicle reportedly rolled onto its side before crashing into a tree.

Rescuers and local emergency personnel rushed the injured passengers to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police said an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.