Registration Opens For Undergraduate Programs For Fall 2026 Semester: Qatar University

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar University (QU) announced the opening of online applications for undergraduate programs in the Fall 2026 semester.

Applications are open for transfer students and second bachelor's degree students, in addition to new students, visiting students, and non-degree course students, the university pointed out.

Applications for transfer students and second bachelor's degree students will remain open until May 20, while applications for new and visiting students will continue until June 24, 2026, said QU, giving students sufficient time to prepare their applications and gather the required documents within a clear timeline.

In this context, Director of Admissions at QU, Fatima Al Kawari said that the university has significantly simplified application procedures as to facilitate the process for students.

She noted that students from Qatari public secondary schools will not be required to submit their certificates thanks to an electronic integration system that exists between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and QU, enabling the latter to receive students' results automatically, thus, saving time and reducing procedures for students.

The Director of Admissions at QU underscored, however, that students from international and private schools in Qatar are required to submit original certified certificates within the deadlines specified on QU's website.

She emphasized that all requirements related to international certificates are clearly available on the university's official website, enabling students to review them in advance and ensure their documents are ready before applying.

Students can track the status of their applications electronically and stay informed of any updates or comments in real time, said Al Kawari, not to mention the dedicated communication channels available to respond to students' inquiries during the application period, something that reflects QU's commitment to ensuring that the process of applying to the university is clear and smooth throughout.

Applications are submitted through edu) with required documents uploaded electronically. She added that original documents must then be submitted at the Student Affairs Building during official working hours.

Al Kawari said that adhering to deadlines and fully submitting the required documents is an essential condition for an application to be considered, with missing documents and deadlines leading to disqualification.

She further highlighted that QU offers academically outstanding students a variety of scholarships, providing them with a real opportunity to continue their education in a supportive and motivating environment.

Students can apply for scholarships simultaneously with their online admission application, without the need for additional procedures, thereby increasing their chances of benefiting from these scholarships right from the very beginning of their university journey, Al Kawari noted.

