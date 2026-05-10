Nikopol District Attacked By Russian Drones Throughout Day, Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Nikopol, as well as the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove communities, came under attack. A private house and infrastructure facilities were damaged,” Hanza wrote.

No casualties were reported.

Russian attacks leave four civilians injured inregion

As previously reported, Russian forces attacked a rescue service vehicle with a drone in the Nikopol district on Sunday morning. A 23-year-old driver was injured in the strike and taken to a medical facility.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration