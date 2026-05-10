Provoke North America Summit:“There Has Never Been A Better Time To Be Independent”

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK - In the wake of Omnicom's acquisition of IPG, leaders from several independent PR firms said the consolidation reshaping the communications industry could ultimately create more opportunity for midsize agencies rather than less.

Speaking at PRovoke Media's North America Summit in New York last week, executives from MikeWorldWide, SourceCode Communications and /prompt argued that many clients are increasingly prioritizing agility, specialization and senior counsel over scale, even as holding companies continue consolidating operations and investing heavily in AI.



“There has never been a better time to be independent,” said MikeWorldWide partner and president of corporate reputation & advisory Carreen Winters, whose firm was previously owned by IPG before buying itself back.“Bigger is not better. Better is better.”



The panel, moderated by PRovoke Media founder and CEO Paul Holmes, focused largely on whether the traditional advantages of holding company ownership still apply in a market increasingly shaped by AI, procurement pressure and changing client expectations.



Holmes noted that growth among midsize independent firms has significantly outpaced that of holding company PR firms over the last decade.



SourceCode Communications managing partner and co-founder Greg Mondshein argued that independent firms are often able to move faster and make investment decisions more freely because they are not operating under pressure from public shareholders.



“We can invest in personalities, invest in technology,” he said.“We can take a hit on profit margin because it's in the best interest of our clients, not because we're making decisions based on what shareholders are going to say.”



Mondshein also pushed back on the idea that large holding companies necessarily have an advantage in AI because of their size and resources, arguing that implementation and adoption matter more than building proprietary systems.



/prompt CEO and president Paul Dyer similarly argued that independent firms benefit from being focused primarily on communications and strategic services rather than media buying scale.



“We are in the creative services business,” Dyer said, contrasting independent firms with holding company models built around media buying.



Several panelists also suggested that ongoing consolidation within large networks could create opportunities for independents to attract both talent and clients looking for more senior-level attention and less bureaucracy.



At the same time, the discussion highlighted broader concerns about pricing pressure across the PR industry, with panelists arguing that procurement-driven agency reviews and holding-company economics have contributed to stagnant fee growth despite growing demand for strategic communications expertise.



Holmes noted that PR agencies have become significantly more sophisticated in areas such as research, targeting and measurable outcomes over the last decade, even as fee growth has lagged behind the value agencies believe they are delivering.



Despite criticism of holding company structures, the panelists generally agreed that PR remains a growth business as reputation, corporate affairs and earned influence become increasingly central to how companies build trust and reach audiences.



“I think everything is going to be at the speed of news,” Winters said.“And we're going to continue to value what's earned.”