Yogi Cabinet Expansion: From Bhupendra Chaudhary To Ajit Pal - Meet 6 New Ministers Inducted Into UP Govt

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Sunday. Two cabinet ministers and four state ministers were inducted into the Uttar Pradesh government, while two state ministers were promoted to independent charge on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Gandhi Auditorium of Jan Bhavan. This expansion comes ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled for early next year in the state.

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The expansion filled all six vacant berths in the Uttar Pradesh ministry, taking the total strength of the council of ministers to 60, the maximum permitted under constitutional provisions.

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After taking the oath, the newly inducted ministers greeted Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with bouquets. Following the ceremony, the Gandhi Auditorium echoed with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and“Jai Shri Ram.”

Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Dharampal, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several other leaders, were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

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Newly inducted ministers in the expansion of the Yogi Adityanath government on Sunday expressed gratitude to the BJP leadership and pledged to work for the development of Uttar Pradesh after taking oath at a ceremony held in Lucknow.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Ajit Pal Singh, who was promoted as minister of state with independent charge, told PTI Videos that he was extremely happy with the responsibility given by the government and assured that he would perform his duties sincerely.

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He said the BJP's organisational culture was based on public service and added that every effort would be made towards making Uttar Pradesh better.

Newly inducted minister of state Hansraj Vishwakarma thanked the party leadership and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for entrusting "a small worker" like him with responsibility. He said the BJP respected grassroots workers and expressed confidence that the party would continue moving forward unitedly.

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Cabinet minister Manoj Pandey thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP leadership for giving him a new responsibility. He said he would work with dedication for the development of the state and the welfare of the people while following the leadership's guidance.

Minister of State Surendra Diler said he felt honoured that both he and his community had received trust and recognition from the government. He described his induction as a matter of pride for his society and said he would work for the welfare and respect of every section of society.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)