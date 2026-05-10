Delhi: CA's Delivery Boy, Two Aides Held For Staging Rs 6.5 Lakh Robbery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) A chartered accountant's delivery boy and his two accomplices were arrested for staging a robbery and escaping with Rs 6.5 lakh office money in north Delhi's Wazirabad, the police said on Sunday.

Ayush Mishra, 20, a resident of Burari who worked with a CA in Wazirabad, and his two associates staged a robbery on May 4 when he was carrying the money on a motorcycle to deliver it to someone in Rajendra Place, said Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District.

Ayush's accomplices were identified as Ashu, 28, and Akash, 33, both residents of Burari, the police said, adding that they cracked the case within 24 hours and recovered the stolen Rs 6.5 lakh and two motorcycles from the accused.

In his initial complaint, Ayush told police that when he reached Shiv Mandir, Wazirabad, on the afternoon of May 4, two boys riding a motorcycle snatched his cash bag and fled. Subsequently, a case FIR No. 185/26 dated May 4 u/s 304(2)/3(5) BNS was registered at Police Station Wazirabad.

During questioning, Ayush told police that about 4-5 days before the incident, he, along with his accomplices, decided to rob the money of his employer.

As per the plan, Ashu provided a motorcycle to Ayush Mishra for carrying the cash, and after receiving information about the delivery of cash amount, Ashu and Akash followed him on another motorcycle (owned by father of Akash) and took away the bag containing cash from Ayush and moved towards Khajoori before taking a U-turn in order to mislead the police, said the DCP.

Later, they divided the stolen amount among themselves as they were facing financial problems, the police said.

During the investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the place of the incident and adjoining routes. In one of the CCTV footages, complainant Ayush was seen smiling while the so-called snatchers were following him carrying the cash bag, and this created suspicion, the police said.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that the incident took place at about 3.30 p.m. while the complainant called the police at 6 p.m. On questioning about this time gap, he could not give any satisfactory reply, the police said.

Besides, he kept changing statements during interrogation. On sustained questioning, he broke down and admitted that he, along with Ashu and Akash, had committed the crime, the police said.

At the instance of Ayush, the police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh. Further, at his instance, both of his accomplices, Ashu and Akash, were also apprehended. An amount of Rs 2 lakh was recovered from the shop of Ashu, and the remaining cash, Rs 2 lakh, was recovered from the house of Akash, the police said.