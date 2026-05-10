ODD FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: ODDITY Tech. (ODD) Shares Crater 49% Amid“Dislocation” Issue And Expected 30% Decline In Revenue Securities Class Action Pending -- Hagens Berman

The ODD Securities Class Action: When Did ODDITY Know About the Dislocation?

The lawsuit against ODDITY, a consumer tech company that uses AI to sell beauty products, alleges the company misrepresented the stability of its digital operating model. While ODDITY repeatedly assured investors that its AI platform would sustain high growth and attractive margins, it allegedly failed to disclose a critical disruption.

On February 25, 2026, ODDITY admitted it had experienced a dislocation in its primary advertising account due to algorithm changes by its largest partner. This change diverted ODDITY's ads to lower-quality auctions at abnormally high costs, causing:



Spiking Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC): Advertising efficiency plummeted, directly impacting margins.

Severe Revenue Contraction: The company projected a staggering 30% year-over-year revenue decline for Q1 2026. Delayed Disclosure: During an earnings call, management admitted they "observed that something was different in the second half of 2025," yet they continued to issue optimistic growth guidance as late as November 2025.



Wall Street Reaction and Market Impact

The disclosure triggered a massive selloff. ODDITY's shares fell $14.28 per share, or nearly 50%, to close at $14.74 on February 25, 2026, wiping out more than $600 million in market capitalization. In the wake of this news, major Wall Street firms, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, cut their ratings on the stock.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

Investors who purchased ODDITY securities between February 26, 2025, and February 24, 2026, and suffered losses, have until May 11, 2026, to seek a lead role in the litigation.