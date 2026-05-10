Kochi Fraud: Kalady Police Nab Man For Gold And Cash Fraud Using Fake Stories

Kochi: A man has been arrested for cheating his female friend out of gold and cash. The Kalady police arrested Shalu, 35, a resident of Paipra in Marangattu, who is originally from Kothamangalam.

Shalu cooked up several stories to get money from the woman. He falsely claimed that his house was being foreclosed, his father was unwell and needed an operation, and that he wanted to start a plywood business. Believing him, the woman gave him 60 pavans of gold jewellery and around ₹12 lakh in cash, in multiple installments. Shalu had promised to return everything.

Pawned the gold and sold it later

However, he pawned the gold at establishments in Kothamangalam and Perumbavoor, and later sold it. He told the police that he had invested all the money in online betting apps.

The investigation team included Kalady SHO Arthi, Inspector Jayapradeep, SIs Najeeb and Ajmal, and ASI Jinson C P Dhanesh.