Russian Attacks Leave Four Civilians Injured In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, as reported by Ukrinform,

On May 10, Russian forces attacked settlements in the region using various types of drones. As of 17:30, four people were confirmed injured with wounds of varying severity.

In particular, the prosecutor's office said that three residents of the city of Kherson and a woman from the settlement of Komyshany were injured in enemy attacks involving FPV drones and explosives dropped from UAVs. Among the wounded was an employee of the Kherson City Council.

The attacks also damaged private homes, apartment buildings, and vehicles.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into alleged war crimes.

Russian forces damage high-rise building and private houses inregion; casualties reported

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the car of a Kherson City Council employee with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. The 53-year-old man was hospitalized.