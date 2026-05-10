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“When We Started, We Were At Zero”: How Raindrop Built Visibility In AI Search
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - When Shannon Kreps joined Raindrop Systems in late 2024, much of the inbound traffic associated with the procurement software company's name involved complaints related to a Florida car wash with the same name.
The company also had little visibility in search and virtually none in AI-generated results - an increasingly urgent problem as buyers began relying more heavily on large language models to research and evaluate solutions before contacting vendors.
Speaking at PRovoke Media's Innovation Summit last week in New York, Kreps said Raindrop Systems has since gone from having virtually no visibility in AI-generated search environments to appearing in as much as 20% of the prompts the company tracks.
“When we started, we were at zero. We did not show up anywhere,” she said.“And I remember when we got that first bump to two percent, we were so excited. And last month, when we did the report, we were 13 percent in some of these prompts. And then the last report, we were 20.”
The conversation with Fight or Flight global head of GEO Edward Leung, moderated by PRovoke Media managing editor Diana Marszalek, underscored a notable shift for communications teams as buyers increasingly rely on LLMs to research and evaluate solutions. Brand visibility is no longer just about search rankings, but about surfacing in AI-generated results.
According to Kreps, GEO has not only increased Raindrop Systems' direct traffic but also clarified how the company defines and communicates its narrative and content.
Kreps explained that Raindrop Systems' GEO journey, supported by Leung's team at Fight or Flight, began with foundational communications work. The company first needed to establish a clear narrative and align internally with customer feedback. Early on, however, progress was slow, in part because increased visibility would have driven traffic to a site that did not yet clearly explain the business.
As Leung explained, the need for companies to appear in AI-generated results is steadily increasing. Unlike traditional SEO, which typically captures users toward the end of the buying journey, LLMs can now guide the entire process - from identifying a problem to selecting a solution.
“We just need to know what our audience wants, and they just want an answer from LLMs that meets their needs at the moment,” he said.
Raindrop continues to invest in SEO but now uses it alongside GEO to ensure it can rank in search results and appear in AI-generated answers.
The team also reframed Raindrop's narrative based on customer and internal insight. Kreps said there is often a disconnect between how companies describe themselves and how users frame their queries to AI search engines.
Instead of searching for“an autonomous solution that automates efficiency,” users are more likely to ask for something“fast and easy to use,” she said. Aligning content with those real-world prompts increased Raindrop's visibility in AI-generated responses and ensured the company showed up in moments that influence decision-making.
The speakers also emphasized that the landscape is evolving quickly, with metrics, prompts, and visibility benchmarks constantly shifting. But Leung pointed to a broader evolution for the industry.
“As we all do more [GEO], we should not be competing for just those top three spots,” he said.“What we want to do is redefine, in each of our sectors, what LLMs think users actually need to know at that moment... so that it matches us, and frankly, I think it's better for the consumers and the customers.”
The company also had little visibility in search and virtually none in AI-generated results - an increasingly urgent problem as buyers began relying more heavily on large language models to research and evaluate solutions before contacting vendors.
Speaking at PRovoke Media's Innovation Summit last week in New York, Kreps said Raindrop Systems has since gone from having virtually no visibility in AI-generated search environments to appearing in as much as 20% of the prompts the company tracks.
“When we started, we were at zero. We did not show up anywhere,” she said.“And I remember when we got that first bump to two percent, we were so excited. And last month, when we did the report, we were 13 percent in some of these prompts. And then the last report, we were 20.”
The conversation with Fight or Flight global head of GEO Edward Leung, moderated by PRovoke Media managing editor Diana Marszalek, underscored a notable shift for communications teams as buyers increasingly rely on LLMs to research and evaluate solutions. Brand visibility is no longer just about search rankings, but about surfacing in AI-generated results.
According to Kreps, GEO has not only increased Raindrop Systems' direct traffic but also clarified how the company defines and communicates its narrative and content.
Kreps explained that Raindrop Systems' GEO journey, supported by Leung's team at Fight or Flight, began with foundational communications work. The company first needed to establish a clear narrative and align internally with customer feedback. Early on, however, progress was slow, in part because increased visibility would have driven traffic to a site that did not yet clearly explain the business.
As Leung explained, the need for companies to appear in AI-generated results is steadily increasing. Unlike traditional SEO, which typically captures users toward the end of the buying journey, LLMs can now guide the entire process - from identifying a problem to selecting a solution.
“We just need to know what our audience wants, and they just want an answer from LLMs that meets their needs at the moment,” he said.
Raindrop continues to invest in SEO but now uses it alongside GEO to ensure it can rank in search results and appear in AI-generated answers.
The team also reframed Raindrop's narrative based on customer and internal insight. Kreps said there is often a disconnect between how companies describe themselves and how users frame their queries to AI search engines.
Instead of searching for“an autonomous solution that automates efficiency,” users are more likely to ask for something“fast and easy to use,” she said. Aligning content with those real-world prompts increased Raindrop's visibility in AI-generated responses and ensured the company showed up in moments that influence decision-making.
The speakers also emphasized that the landscape is evolving quickly, with metrics, prompts, and visibility benchmarks constantly shifting. But Leung pointed to a broader evolution for the industry.
“As we all do more [GEO], we should not be competing for just those top three spots,” he said.“What we want to do is redefine, in each of our sectors, what LLMs think users actually need to know at that moment... so that it matches us, and frankly, I think it's better for the consumers and the customers.”
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