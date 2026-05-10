Quote Of The Day By Dale Carnegie: 'Success Is Getting What You Want. Happiness Is...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Today, the Quote of the Day is by American author and lecturer Dale Carnegie, which says: "Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get."

About Dale Carnegie

Born on November 24, 1888, Dale Carnegie was a prominent American lecturer, writer, and educator known for his influential role in personal development and public speaking, EBSCO said on its profile.

He was a pioneer in corporate training programs and the developer of famous courses in self-improvement, public speaking and interpersonal skills.

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As per the website, Carnegie began his career by teaching public speaking classes at the YMCA in New York City after graduating from Warrensburg State Teachers College in Missouri.

His most notable work, "How to Win Friends and Influence People," has sold over 50 million copies across thirty-eight languages, solidifying his legacy in the self-help genre, the report added.

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After retiring in 1951, Carnegie's organisation continued to expand globally, employing thousands of instructors by the early twenty-first century.

His contributions made him a significant figure in the evolution of motivational speaking and self-improvement literature, the profile read.

Meaning of the QuoteSuccess is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get. - Dale Carnegie

"Success is getting what you want. Happiness is wanting what you get" - this quote draws a sharp distinction between achievement and contentment.

At first glance, both words - success and happiness - may appear connected, but the quote reveals that they are fundamentally different pursuits. One is external; the other is internal.

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David B. Bohl, Relinquishee, Adoptee, MPE Author, Speaker, explained this quote on his website, "in its simplest form".He wrote: "This simply suggests that success comes from achievement and accomplishment, and happiness is attained from appreciating and feeling grateful for what you attain and where you are."

"This sounds simple enough, doesn't it? But problems arise because we often times don't know what we want. This is frequently the largest obstacle to finding what we're looking for, whether that is happiness, success, or whatever we find ourselves wanting or needing," he added.

"Furthermore, the harder we try to find these elusive things, the more bewildered, aggravated, and discouraged we become," he wrote.

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“Success is getting what you want” refers to ambition, goals, and accomplishment. It is about chasing dreams, earning money, gaining recognition, or reaching milestones.

Society often defines success through visible achievements: a high-paying job, a luxurious home, social status, awards, or influence. In this sense, success depends on acquiring something we currently do not possess. It is future-oriented and driven by desire.

However, the second part of the quote shifts the perspective entirely:“Happiness is wanting what you get.” This suggests that happiness does not come merely from achievement, but from appreciation.

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Happiness is rooted in gratitude, acceptance, and satisfaction. A person may achieve tremendous success and still remain unhappy if their desires keep expanding endlessly.

On the other hand, someone with modest means may feel deeply fulfilled because they cherish their life, relationships, and experiences.

The quote is especially relevant in today's world, where modern life often promotes constant comparison and endless ambition. Social media has intensified this pressure.

Platforms like Instagram or LinkedIn create a culture where people constantly measure themselves against others' lifestyles, careers, vacations, or achievements. As a result, many people keep moving the goalpost of success.

Once one target is achieved, another immediately replaces it. A promotion leads to the desire for a bigger salary; a new car creates the urge for a better one. The cycle rarely ends.

Psychologically, this reflects what experts call the“hedonic treadmill” - the tendency of humans to quickly adapt to improvements and continue seeking more.

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The quote acts as a warning against living entirely on that treadmill. It reminds us that external accomplishments alone cannot guarantee inner peace.

Its relevance is also visible in rising stress, burnout, and mental health struggles among young professionals and students. Many people are achieving more than previous generations academically and financially, yet still feel anxious, empty, or dissatisfied.

This happens because success without emotional fulfilment often becomes exhausting. The quote encourages balance: ambition is valuable, but contentment is equally important.

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Importantly, the quote does not reject success or suggest people should stop dreaming. Instead, it teaches that happiness comes from aligning desire with appreciation. One can work hard for goals while also being grateful for the present moment. True fulfilment lies not just in reaching the destination, but in learning to value the journey and the life already in hand.

In today's fast-moving and hyper-competitive world, this quote remains deeply powerful because it challenges a common illusion: that happiness always lies somewhere ahead. Instead, it suggests that happiness often begins when we learn to appreciate what we already have.