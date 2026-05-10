Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh Inaugurates DJB Pipeline Projects In Bawana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Sunday inaugurated new Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pipeline projects at Village Jat Khor and Kali Mata Mandir in Prakash Vihar under the Bawana Assembly constituency, an official said.

The initiative marks an important step towards ensuring better, clean and uninterrupted water supply for residents of the area, the official said in a statement.

Ravinder Indraj Singh said efforts to strengthen basic civic infrastructure in unauthorised colonies and rural areas were being accelerated through these projects.

He said development works related to water pipelines, road repairs, new footpaths, drainage systems and other civic amenities were continuously being undertaken in the region.

The Minister said development is not measured merely through announcements, but by ensuring that facilities reach people's homes.

He stated that the Delhi government's objective was to provide clean water, improved sewer systems and modern civic infrastructure to every citizen.

According to the Minister, the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) can be realised through a Viksit Delhi (Developed Delhi).

“Roads, sewer systems and water pipelines -- our goal is to rebuild every civic facility in a modern and efficient manner. We remain fully committed to public service and the continuous development of the region,” he said.

Ravinder Indraj Singh said the projects were part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for integrated urban development and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's commitment to providing clean water and better civic facilities to every household.

He said civic infrastructure neglected for years was now being modernised to provide residents lasting relief from problems such as sewer overflow, waterlogging and pipeline leakages.

The Minister added that the initiative was part of a continuing effort to improve civic infrastructure across the constituency.

“Our commitment is to ensure that development works reach every ward and every locality in the Bawana Assembly constituency, so that along with the development of Delhi, the dream of a Developed India can also be fulfilled,” he said.