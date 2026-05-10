Row Over Anthem Order At CM Vijay's Swearing-In CPI Writes Letter

CPI Demands Primacy for State Song

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tamil Nadu CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan on Sunday issued a letter taking exception to 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' being pushed to third place, next to Vande Mataram and the National Anthem, at the swearing-in ceremony of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Expressing his concerns over the "violation of established convention", the CPI state secretary called it the responsibility of the Governor to impose such compulsions.

He asked the newly formed TVK government to respond to the matter and urged the Chief Minister and the Pro-term Speaker to ensure that 'Thamizhthai Vaazhthu' is sung first at the first session of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, scheduled tomorrow, and the National Anthem is sung at the conclusion of the session. "As per instructions issued by the Raj Bhavan, giving precedence to the song 'Vande Mataram' and placing Tamil in the third position in the programme schedule of the swearing-in ceremony organised by the Tamil Nadu government amounts to a violation of established convention. The Tamil Nadu government must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam must ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is accorded primacy. Such an error must not be allowed to continue. TN Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the Pro-tem Speaker are to ensure that the Thamizhthai Vaazhthu is sung first and the National Anthem played at the conclusion during tomorrow's Assembly session, convened for the swearing-in of MLAs, as well as at all government functions and ceremonies," he said.

'Tamil More Precious Than Life'

Speaking with ANI, Veerapandiyan affirmed respect for the National Anthem but recognised the significance of the Tamil language as paramount. He said that while the state welcomes patriotic songs like Vande Matram, the state song must be given priority during state affairs. "The Governor is the one who has imposed these compulsions. This is how Governors always behave. We deeply respect India's National Anthem. We hold it in high regard. The National Anthem. Our country is India, and its national anthem is 'Jana Gana Mana'. We respect it; we truly do. But Tamil is more precious to us than our lives. As Pavendar (the poet Bharathidasan) said, Tamil is the mother of our very existence. Priority must be given to Tamil henceforth. There should be a debate on 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament. Tamil Nadu welcomes patriotic songs and respects all patriotic ideals. However, Tamil and the 'Tamil Thai Valthu' (State Song) must come first. We request that it be given priority in Legislative Assembly proceedings," the CPI state secretary affirmed.

Vijay Assumes Charge, Promises 'New Era'

Earlier today, TVK chief, actor-turned politician Vijay officially assumed charge at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat at Fort George in Chennai, shortly after taking oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state after securing a historic electoral victory for his party. After assuming office, he offered tribute to social reformer EV Ramasamy (Periyar) at the Thanthai Periyar EV Ramaswamy Memorial at Periyar Thidal in Chennai. He also met with Dravidar Kazhagam President K Veeramani.

Meanwhile, in his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of the State for placing their trust in him and called for a "new era" of governance based on secularism and social justice. "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice," he said amid loud cheers from supporters and party workers. The TVK chief also signed the first set of documents after taking the oath of Tamil Nadu CM, which gave nod to 200 units of free power supply and Special Task Forces to tackle drugs and ensure women's safety. (ANI)

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