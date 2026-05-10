Asian Boxing C'ships: Indian U-15 Boys Enter Six Finals, 7 Boxers Bag Bronze Medals In Tashkent

MENAFN - IANS) Tashkent, May 10 (IANS) India's U-15 boys delivered a strong performance in the semifinals of the Asian Boxing U15 Championships 2026, with six reaching the finals and seven earning bronze medals in the event taking place in Uzbekistan.

In the 33kg category, Yash Kumar secured a commanding 5:0 win over Kiyan Iqbal of the UAE, advancing to the final. Sastha Vasanth Ashok Kumar in the 37kg class secured a decisive victory by referee decision in the second round against Aziretali Sanzharbekov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ).

In the 43kg category, Samir Bohra performed confidently to win against Uzbekistan's Adizbek Ilkhombekov with a 4:1 score. Meanwhile, Sudarsan Vasudeva Chandak (52kg) showcased a strong start with an RSC victory over Iran's Amirmahdi Shad in the first round.

In the 58kg category, Mohd Yasser achieved a clear 5:0 victory over Seyyedariyamohammad Mousa of Iran (IRI). Ronak Parag Lokhande (67kg) completed the winning streak with a first-round RSC win against Mukhammadali Berdikulov from Kyrgyzstan (KGZ).

In other semifinal matches, Rohit Pothina (35kg) was defeated 0:5 by Zhaksylyk Yermekuly of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Nitin (40kg) narrowly lost a 2:3 bout against Jasurbek Khayrullaev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) was defeated 2:3 by Mansur Abdukhamitov from Uzbekistan (UZB), and Parshant (49kg) lost 0:5 to Sardor Omonboev of Uzbekistan (UZB).

In the 55kg category, Harshvardhan Jeena was defeated 0:5 by Nurislam Baktubayev from Kazakhstan (KAZ). Dev, competing in the 64kg class, lost 1:4 to Hyeonseok Yoo from Korea (KOR).

In the 70+kg category, Sushant Jayani was defeated by RSC in the first round by Ibrokhim Mirzakarimov from Uzbekistan (UZB). With six finalists already confirmed and seven bronze medals won, the Indian U-15 boys team now hopes to turn their solid performances into gold medals in the upcoming finals.