Delhi: Railways Approves Two Key Traffic Projects In North-West Delhi

The Delhi Government has achieved a breakthrough regarding two key traffic projects in North-West Delhi, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announcing that the Railways has approved the widening of the existing Railway Over Bridge (ROB) located on the Outer Ring Road at Haiderpur Badli, to alleviate traffic congestion at Mukarba Chowk.

Furthermore, the Railways has also approved the proposed elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, which crosses over the railway tracks, an official release from Delhi CMO said. These approvals were granted following extensive technical scrutiny and correspondence between the Delhi Government and Northern Railway.

Easing North-West Delhi's Traffic Woes

Delhi CM expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating that such projects will further pave the way for transforming the capital into a 'Viksit Delhi'. CM Gupta said the Delhi Government is committed to developing a modern, safe and uninterrupted transport network across the capital.

She noted that both these North-West Delhi corridors have long been burdened by heavy traffic movement, with thousands of commuters and goods carriers passing through the area every day. Once completed, the projects are expected to substantially reduce congestion and provide faster, safer and smoother connectivity to the public.

Project Approvals and Mandates

The Chief Minister said the Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted the required drawings and technical proposals for both projects to the Railways. After detailed scrutiny, the Railways found the proposals technically feasible and issued an in-principle No Objection Certificate (NOC) with the approval of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

She added that the Railways has mandated that construction work must be carried out under prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to ensure that railway operations and traffic movement are not adversely affected in the future.

Strengthening Regional Connectivity

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government is working at a fast pace to identify major traffic bottlenecks across the city and develop long-term solutions for them. She pointed out that Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road and the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area are among Delhi's busiest transport corridors.

The implementation of these projects, she said, will strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel time and provide major relief to commuters.

Vision for a 'Viksit Delhi'

The Chief Minister once again thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for supporting the projects. She said infrastructure and transport reforms in Delhi are gaining momentum through the coordinated efforts of the 'double-engine government'.

According to the Chief Minister, the capital is being developed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Delhi', with a focus on modern, seamless and future-oriented transport infrastructure that ensures better connectivity and congestion-free movement for citizens, a release added. (ANI)

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