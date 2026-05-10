Mehbooba Mufti Alleges Secret India-Pak Talks, Pushes Father's Plan

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday reaffirmed her stance that lasting peace in the region is impossible without revisiting the political blueprint laid out by her father, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The former Chief Minister didn't just stick to local policy; she made a series of provocative claims regarding India's current diplomatic backchannels and the inevitability of engagement with Pakistan.

Mufti Alleges Secret India-Pakistan Talks

Mufti alleged that despite the public-facing "tough stance" of the current administration, clandestine talks are ongoing, claiming that retired generals and diplomats are frequently meeting Pakistani officials in third-party countries. "Without following Mufti Sahib's blueprint, there is no solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue. People talk about Operation Sindoor, but are you aware? Even today, talks with Pakistan have been going on secretly... Retired diplomats, retired generals, and other individuals travel to foreign countries to hold discussions with Pakistani officials," said Mufti.

'Not Here for Votes, but to Address People's Suffering'

She also said that her visit was not aimed at seeking votes but to connect with people's concerns. "... We have not come here today to solicit votes; rather, we have come to speak from the depths of our hearts. We initiated this interaction a month or two ago... we first went to Kashmir, and today we came here to Poonch."

Highlighting the situation on the ground, she added, "The reason for this is that people are suffering from depression. They are disheartened, overwhelmed, and drowning in despair... Unemployment has broken the backs of the people here..."

She further said, "When a young person becomes depressed and despondent, they turn to drugs, start consuming alcohol, attempt suicide, or engage in illicit activities..."

Mufti also noted administrative response, saying, "We are grateful that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has taken cognisance of this issue; he is actively taking measures to address it..."

Path to Stability Through Dialogue

She insisted that the path to stability lies in the PDP's foundational philosophy: cross-border engagement, trade, and regional reconciliation.

Mufti took a direct swipe at the ruling party, asserting that regardless of their current manoeuvres, they will eventually be forced back to the negotiating table. "Mufti Sahib always maintained that no matter what the BJP does, they would ultimately have to come to the negotiating table; they would have to engage in dialogue," said Mehbooba Mufti.

Allegations on Cultural Fabric

On May 3, Mufti levelled serious allegations against the administration, claiming there is a systemic "agenda" to dismantle the cultural and religious fabric of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking in Ganderbal, Mufti specifically highlighted the shutdown of institutions such as Sirajul Uloom, noting that these schools served as vital lifelines for the underprivileged, helping students achieve professional success.

"Educational institutions like Sirajul Uloom, which provided education to poor children and had often produced engineers and doctors, were shut down," Mufti stated. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)