Over 1,200 Remote Inspections Of Destroyed Housing Conducted In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Yes, the mechanism for remote inspection of destroyed housing is working. Currently, commissions have conducted 1,283 inspections using remote tools (UAVs, satellite imagery, etc.)," the press service said.

The press service explained that, according to legislation, the processing period for applications for compensation for destroyed and damaged housing is 30 days. However, in conditions where homes are located in active combat zones, the deadlines are extended in most cases.

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Overall, 5,720 victims in the region have already been awarded compensation totaling UAH 972.979 million for damaged housing, and 3,314 housing certificates and cash compensations totaling UAH 4.398 billion for destroyed housing have been issued.

There are still 437 pending applications for compensation for damaged housing and 3,656 for destroyed housing.

The press service also added that 7,944 houses have been restored in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region under various programs.

According to the press service, 1,029 veterans who have internally displaced person (IDP) status from temporarily occupied territories have submitted applications to participate in the housing voucher program for IDPs in the de-occupied territory of the Kherson region. To date, commissions have processed 849 applications, 813 of which received positive decisions, while 36 were rejected for non-compliance with the resolution's requirements. As of now, 813 combatants with IDP status from temporarily occupied territories have received housing vouchers for purchasing homes (each worth UAH 2 million).