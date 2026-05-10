Temperatures Likely To Rise Across MP Even As Thunderstorms Lash Some Regions

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal centre has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph in several districts of Madhya Pradesh, even as temperatures are expected to rise gradually over the next few days.

Districts likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds include Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Sagar and Pandhurna. Most other districts are expected to remain dry.

According to the forecast, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next four days, signalling the possible onset of heatwave conditions in parts of the state.

In Bhopal, the forecast for May 11 predicts partly cloudy skies, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Citizens have been advised to remain hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure during peak afternoon hours and take precautions against thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Farmers have also been advised to postpone irrigation and chemical spraying activities, protect crops from strong winds and ensure that livestock are properly sheltered.

The weather office said Madhya Pradesh witnessed contrasting weather conditions during the past 24 hours, with rainfall recorded in parts of Shahdol, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Sagar divisions, while most other regions remained dry.

The Meteorological Centre in Bhopal reported that maximum temperatures recorded little change across the state. However, temperatures remained below normal by 1.8 to 2.9 degrees Celsius in divisions including Gwalior, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Sagar.

In contrast, Ujjain division recorded temperatures up to 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

Minimum temperatures rose significantly in Gwalior division, but declined in Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur and Sagar divisions, with departures ranging from 1.6 to 4.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Karondi in Katni district at 18.4 degrees Celsius, while Agar Malwa registered the highest minimum temperature at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district recorded the lowest maximum temperature at 35.6 degrees Celsius, whereas Ratlam was the hottest place in the state at 44 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall was recorded at several places, including 14.4 mm in Pushparajgarh, 12.6 mm in Amarkantak and 11.8 mm in Bijuri.

Strong winds also swept across many districts, with Sagar recording wind speeds of 74 kmph, Sehore 57 kmph and Jabalpur Airport 56 kmph.

Hailstorms were also reported from Betul and Rajgarh districts.