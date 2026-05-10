La Liga: Real Madrid Suffer Kylian Mbappe Blow Ahead Of Crucial Barcelona Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Barcelona, May 10 (IANS) Spanish giant Real Madrid will be without star forward Kylian Mbappe for Sunday's crucial El Clásico against FC Barcelona after the Frenchman failed to recover fully from a muscle injury in his left leg.

The absence of Mbappe is a major setback for Madrid heading into a match that could effectively hand Barcelona the La Liga title. Hansi Flick's side enters the clash at Camp Nou with an 11-point lead over their historic rivals and needs only a draw to secure the championship with four games remaining in the season.

Mbappe, who netted a hat-trick in last season's Clasico in Barcelona despite Madrid ending up on the losing side, had been racing against time to regain fitness. However, the striker was unable to complete Saturday's training session at Valdebebas and later failed a final fitness assessment on Sunday morning.

The club has decided not to risk aggravating the injury, particularly with Madrid's title hopes virtually over.

Mbappe has been one of Madrid's biggest threats against Barcelona in recent meetings, averaging a goal every 67 minutes in Clásico encounters. His pace, movement, and finishing ability were expected to be central to Madrid's hopes of delaying Barcelona's title celebrations.

The only good news for Madrid is the return of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from injury, and the Belgian will start at Camp Nou.

Madrid head into the match amid growing turbulence within the club. Reports earlier this week claimed midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were involved in a dressing-room altercation following the team's recent disappointing run of results.

Valverde reportedly suffered cranioencephalic trauma and required stitches, while both players were fined heavily by the club. The incident has further fuelled speculation of divisions inside the Madrid dressing room and uncertainty surrounding coach Alvaro Arbeloa and his future at the club.