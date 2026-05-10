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Ooredoo Kuwait Launches “Tempo Run Club” as a Long-Term Community Wellness Movement Promoting Active Lifestyles and Social Connection
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait City10 th May 2026 – In a continued effort to strengthen its role as a socially responsible brand, Ooredoo Kuwait has launched Tempo Run Club, a large-scale community-driven initiative designed to promote health, wellbeing, and social connectivity through structured weekly running experiences across Kuwait.
More than a fitness activity, Tempo Run Club has been developed as a sustained community movement that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, ages, and fitness levels, encouraging participation in an inclusive and motivating environment. The initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s broader vision of going beyond telecommunications to actively contribute to healthier, more connected, and more engaged communities.
Launched in strategic collaboration with Cole Haan and Prolife, the initiative integrates elements of wellness, lifestyle, and community engagement, creating a holistic experience that connects physical activity with brand-driven lifestyle value.
Weekly sessions take place in some of Kuwait’s most vibrant outdoor locations, including Green Island and Al Sadaqa W Al Salam Garden, offering participants accessible, scenic, and safe environments that encourage consistency and long-term participation. These locations have been carefully selected to support both beginners and experienced runners in an inclusive setting that fosters interaction and motivation.
The program is led by well-known fitness coaches Alaa Ben Salama and Abdulaziz Alsaif, whose expertise and strong presence in the fitness community add credibility, structure, and energy to the initiative. Through guided sessions, they focus on building discipline, endurance, and a sense of achievement among participants, while also encouraging a sustainable approach to fitness and wellbeing.
Tempo Run Club is uniquely designed to be fully inclusive, welcoming both members of the public and Ooredoo Kuwait employees. This approach not only strengthens internal engagement and corporate wellbeing but also bridges the gap between the company and the wider community, reinforcing a shared culture of health and positivity.
To further enhance engagement, the initiative incorporates weekly challenges, interactive activities, reward systems, giveaways, and exclusive partner-led perks, ensuring that participants remain motivated and consistently engaged throughout the program. These elements contribute to transforming each session into a dynamic community experience rather than a traditional fitness activity.
Launched at the beginning of Ramadan, Tempo Run Club has grown steadily in participation and engagement, reflecting increasing public interest in health-focused community initiatives. The program will continue on a weekly basis until the week preceding Eid Al Adha, reinforcing its position as a long-term initiative rather than a seasonal campaign.
Commenting on the launch, Ooredoo Kuwait highlighted that Tempo Run Club embodies its ongoing commitment to community wellbeing, inclusivity, and meaningful human connection, aligning with its broader CSR strategy that prioritizes initiatives with lasting social impact.
The company emphasized that such initiatives play an important role in supporting national objectives around health awareness and quality of life, while also strengthening Ooredoo’s position as a brand that actively invests in the communities it serves.
Through Tempo Run Club, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to redefine corporate social responsibility by creating experiences that combine sport, lifestyle, and community engagement; ultimately encouraging individuals to adopt healthier habits while building stronger social bonds across Kuwait.
More than a fitness activity, Tempo Run Club has been developed as a sustained community movement that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, ages, and fitness levels, encouraging participation in an inclusive and motivating environment. The initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s broader vision of going beyond telecommunications to actively contribute to healthier, more connected, and more engaged communities.
Launched in strategic collaboration with Cole Haan and Prolife, the initiative integrates elements of wellness, lifestyle, and community engagement, creating a holistic experience that connects physical activity with brand-driven lifestyle value.
Weekly sessions take place in some of Kuwait’s most vibrant outdoor locations, including Green Island and Al Sadaqa W Al Salam Garden, offering participants accessible, scenic, and safe environments that encourage consistency and long-term participation. These locations have been carefully selected to support both beginners and experienced runners in an inclusive setting that fosters interaction and motivation.
The program is led by well-known fitness coaches Alaa Ben Salama and Abdulaziz Alsaif, whose expertise and strong presence in the fitness community add credibility, structure, and energy to the initiative. Through guided sessions, they focus on building discipline, endurance, and a sense of achievement among participants, while also encouraging a sustainable approach to fitness and wellbeing.
Tempo Run Club is uniquely designed to be fully inclusive, welcoming both members of the public and Ooredoo Kuwait employees. This approach not only strengthens internal engagement and corporate wellbeing but also bridges the gap between the company and the wider community, reinforcing a shared culture of health and positivity.
To further enhance engagement, the initiative incorporates weekly challenges, interactive activities, reward systems, giveaways, and exclusive partner-led perks, ensuring that participants remain motivated and consistently engaged throughout the program. These elements contribute to transforming each session into a dynamic community experience rather than a traditional fitness activity.
Launched at the beginning of Ramadan, Tempo Run Club has grown steadily in participation and engagement, reflecting increasing public interest in health-focused community initiatives. The program will continue on a weekly basis until the week preceding Eid Al Adha, reinforcing its position as a long-term initiative rather than a seasonal campaign.
Commenting on the launch, Ooredoo Kuwait highlighted that Tempo Run Club embodies its ongoing commitment to community wellbeing, inclusivity, and meaningful human connection, aligning with its broader CSR strategy that prioritizes initiatives with lasting social impact.
The company emphasized that such initiatives play an important role in supporting national objectives around health awareness and quality of life, while also strengthening Ooredoo’s position as a brand that actively invests in the communities it serves.
Through Tempo Run Club, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to redefine corporate social responsibility by creating experiences that combine sport, lifestyle, and community engagement; ultimately encouraging individuals to adopt healthier habits while building stronger social bonds across Kuwait.
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