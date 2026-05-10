Dubai Authorities Clarify Smoke In Al Jaddaf Area Due To Boat Fire
- By: Supreeta Balasubramanian
A fire visible in the Al Jaddaf area in Dubai was caused by a boat catching fire while docked in Dubai Creek, authorities have said. No injuries have been reported.
A picture of the incident shows bright flames and dense waves of black smoke rising from the vessel.Recommended For You
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Authorities have clarified that the nature of this smoke is due to the burning of fiberglass materials used in the boat's construction.
The public is urged to refrain from circulating inaccurate information or rumours, and to only obtain information from official sources.ALSO READ
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