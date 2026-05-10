UAE: More Than 30 Performers Star In Musical Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A Dubai-based performing arts collective has released two musical film productions to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, bringing together more than 30 members of the Indian diaspora in the UAE in a tribute centred on family, culture, and community.

The productions, unveiled by the Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts as part of the UAE's Year of Family initiative, were released on the organisation's official YouTube channel under MalhaarUAE.

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Titled Ekla Cholo Re“Walk Alone”, and Anondodhara Bohiche Bhubone“A Stream of Joy Flows Through the World”, the films combine Rabindra Sangeet with Indian classical instrumentation, Odissi dance, and contemporary visual storytelling.

The productions featured children, parents, musicians, and artists from the Malhaar Junior and Senior Ensembles across the Emirates.

For Malhaar, the releases continue a longstanding engagement with Tagore's artistic legacy. The Dubai-based institution has previously staged productions such as Tagore Meets Tagore, featuring veteran Indian actress Sharmila Tagore, and Romancing Tagore with acclaimed classical vocalist Shubha Mudgal.

The first film, Ekla Cholo Re, Tagore's iconic anthem of resilience and moral courage, was performed by 22 children from across the UAE. Using instruments including the tabla, harmonium, sitar, sarod, and khol, the ensemble presented a rendition focused on self-belief and perseverance.

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The second production, Anondodhara Bohiche Bhubone, featured 10 parents from the Malhaar Senior Ensemble and reflected themes of collective celebration and familial unity, aligning with the UAE's national Year of Family initiative.

The film's visual identity drew on Bengal's signature red-and-white palette, combined with artwork by Dubai-based artist Nivedita Saha and choreography inspired by Odissi, one of India's oldest classical dance traditions.

“Tagore's words continue to speak directly to the human spirit,” said Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar.

“Ekla Cholo Re is about courage in moments of uncertainty, while Anondodhara celebrates the universal flow of joy and togetherness. We felt these songs resonated deeply with the values embodied in the UAE's Year of Family.”

Sikidar said the initiative was also intended as a gesture of gratitude towards the UAE, which he described as a“second home” for many members of the Indian diaspora.

Malhaar plans to continue releasing community-driven musical productions throughout the year, bringing together artists and families through collaborative cultural projects.

The music direction and arrangements were led by Deborshee Mukherjee, while the choir was conducted by Malhaar artist Hafiza Sultana. The video production and visual storytelling were developed in collaboration with MasterKopy and filmmaker Kapil Verma.

“Tagore's music possesses an extraordinary universality,” Mukherjee said.

“Its melodic and emotional depth allows it to converse naturally with world music traditions while retaining its unmistakable identity.”

The releases follow another widely shared Malhaar production earlier this year, a rendition of the UAE national anthem performed on Indian classical instruments by children in the Emirates.

The was acknowledged by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, who thanked the Indian community through his official social media platforms.

The tribute was also shared by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of India in Dubai and India's Ministry of Culture.

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