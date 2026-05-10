JP Nadda, Haryana CM Visit Kamakhya Temple Ahead Of Assam Govt Oath

Union Minister JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday visited the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. The two senior BJP leaders, who are in the State as central observers for the BJP's legislative party meeting, were accompanied by Assam caretaker Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during their visit to the temple.

The leaders visited the temple to offer prayers following the NDA Legislature Party meeting in Guwahati, where Himanta Biswa Sarma was formally elected as the leader to head the new government. The visit occurred ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government, scheduled for May 12.

Meanwhile, earlier today Himanta Biswa Sarma, called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and formally staked a claim to form the government in the State. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory in the Assam polls, with the State set to have its third successive NDA government.

Sarma Formally Elected as NDA Leader

Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam ahead of the formation of the new state government. The announcement was made by Union Minister Nadda.

Addressing a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators in Guwahati, Nadda said eight resolutions proposing Sarma's name as leader were moved by senior party leaders, including Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Ajanta Neog, Rameswar Teli, Rajdeep Roy, Ashok Singhal, Pijush Hazarika and Chakradhar Gogoi.

Nadda added that MLAs from the NDA, including BJP, AGP and BPF, were present, and leaders such as Atul Bora of AGP and Rihan Daimary of BPF also supported the proposal. He further said all members unanimously backed Sarma, following which he formally announced him as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party.

Sarma Expresses Gratitude, Outlines Vision

In an address after his election, Sarma said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blessed us to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister. The people have blessed us, and we will carry out development work over the next five years."

Sarma said the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath on May 12 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. "I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country. I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia. We will meet the Governor of Assam to stake our claim to form the next government," he said. Sarma also expressed gratitude to JP Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on behalf of the people of Assam. "I also express my gratitude to JP Nadda ji, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, on behalf of the people of Assam," he said.

Assam Election Results

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a strong mandate in Assam, winning 102 seats against the opposition's 75 seats, positioning Sarma to take over as Chief Minister. The BJP won 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BOPF secured 10 seats each, taking the NDA's total to 102. While the opposition Mitrajoot of INC secured 19 seats, Raijor Dal secured only 2 seats, while AJP failed to secure even a single seat. Meanwhile, AIUDF managed to get 2 seats.

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