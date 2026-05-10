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Türkiye Rises to Fifth Place Among UAE’s Non-Oil Trading Partners
(MENAFN) Türkiye has become the fifth-largest global non-oil trading partner of the United Arab Emirates, as bilateral trade continues to expand rapidly and reached $45.2 billion in 2025, according to the UAE’s foreign trade minister, as reported.
The announcement was made during a UAE–Türkiye Business Forum held in Istanbul, organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK). UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi highlighted the strong momentum in economic cooperation between the two countries, describing it as a rapidly deepening strategic partnership.
Trade in non-oil goods between the two nations increased by 15.5% compared with the previous year and has nearly tripled since 2022, reflecting sustained growth in commercial ties.
A key driver of this expansion was the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect on September 1, 2023. According to the minister, the agreement significantly boosted trade flows and helped double the value of non-oil exchange between the two sides.
Officials attributed the record trade performance to ongoing political and economic coordination at the highest levels, noting frequent meetings in recent years between the leadership of both countries.
The minister also emphasized Istanbul’s historical role as a major commercial hub linking Europe and Asia, describing it as a natural bridge for global trade activity and economic integration.
The announcement was made during a UAE–Türkiye Business Forum held in Istanbul, organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK). UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi highlighted the strong momentum in economic cooperation between the two countries, describing it as a rapidly deepening strategic partnership.
Trade in non-oil goods between the two nations increased by 15.5% compared with the previous year and has nearly tripled since 2022, reflecting sustained growth in commercial ties.
A key driver of this expansion was the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which came into effect on September 1, 2023. According to the minister, the agreement significantly boosted trade flows and helped double the value of non-oil exchange between the two sides.
Officials attributed the record trade performance to ongoing political and economic coordination at the highest levels, noting frequent meetings in recent years between the leadership of both countries.
The minister also emphasized Istanbul’s historical role as a major commercial hub linking Europe and Asia, describing it as a natural bridge for global trade activity and economic integration.
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