Arab Parliament Voices Support For Bahrain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, May 9 (Petra) – The Arab Parliament affirmed its solidarity with Bahrain and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security, stability, sovereignty and the safety of its people. It states that Bahrain's security is an integral part of Arab national security.

Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi reiterated the body's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism and the organisations associated with them, particularly those that seek to undermine the stability of Arab states.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening Arab, regional and international cooperation and coordination in addressing such threats.

In a related context, the Arab Republic of Egypt expressed support for the security and legal measures taken by Bahraini authorities to safeguard the country's security, its people, resources and internal stability.

According to a statement issued by Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Cairo reaffirmed its full solidarity with Bahrain and its rejection of any attempts to destabilise countries in the region.

//Petra// AK