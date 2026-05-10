Army Chief Honors Officers For Excelling In Training Courses Abroad

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti, on Sunday handed over Royal gifts to a number of officers and non-commissioned officers of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army.

The recognition came for these personnel's "distinguished" efforts and their achievement in winning first place in overseas training courses in several Arab and foreign countries.

During the honoring ceremony, Huneiti conveyed greetings of His Majesty the Supreme Commander to the honor recipients and the King's pride in their exceptional efforts, which reflected the "high level of JAF personnel's professionalism and excellence." Huneiti also noted His Majesty's keen interest in honoring excelling people to continue their dedication and service in various fields.

According to the army's statement, this recognition reflects the JAF General Command's commitment to supporting its "distinguished and high-achieving" members in all their positions.

The step also aims to encourage servicemen to continue their service to the army and raise competencies at all levels to fulfill the JAF's mission with "utmost efficiency and professionalism." //Petra// AG