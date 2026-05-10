ASE Sees Slight Decline In Sunday Trading
Amman, May 10 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) recorded a turnover of JD8.1 million on Sunday, with 4.5 million shares changing hands in 3,256 transactions.
The ASE general index closed at 3,856 points, down 0.16 percent from the previous session.
Sector indices also recorded declines, with the financial sector falling 0.20 percent, the industrial sector slipping 0.08 percent, and the services sector edging down 0.05 percent.
Of the 95 listed companies traded, 29 posted gains in their share prices, while 31 recorded losses compared with their previous closing prices.
//Petra// NQ
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