Jordan Marks World Red Cross, Red Crescent Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra) – The Jordan Red Crescent Society marked World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day at its headquarters in Amman under the theme "United in Humanity," in the presence of officials, representatives of partner institutions, volunteers and humanitarian workers.

In a statement issued on Saturday, President of the Jordan Red Crescent Society Muhammad Hadid said the occasion serves as a reminder that humanity remains the strongest common bond across the world, despite crises and challenges.

He noted that the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement reflects what can be achieved when compassion transcends differences and when service to others becomes a shared language.

Hadid added that the values of human solidarity are most evident during crises, through the efforts of volunteers who help spread hope and support those in need.

He said that humanitarian work is a continuous necessity in daily life, not only in emergencies, calling for greater empathy, cooperation and collective action.

He added that the slogan "United in Humanity" reflects the idea that every individual has a role in alleviating suffering and preserving human dignity, whether through disaster response, supporting conflict-affected communities or providing basic healthcare.

For his part, Atta Durrani, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) delegation in Jordan, said the slogan "United in Humanity" underscores that shared humanity remains the strongest bond among people despite differences and challenges.

He added that humanitarian action grounded in fundamental principles is increasingly important amid growing regional challenges.

Durrani praised the Jordan Red Crescent Society as a trusted humanitarian partner within the IFRC network, noting its continued work in health support, first aid, youth engagement and emergency response.

Deputy Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in Jordan, Peter Van Aken, said the world is witnessing an escalation in conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, where civilians bear the greatest humanitarian impact.

He added that many families are displaced, while suffering is compounded by disruptions to essential services such as healthcare, water and electricity, alongside a loss of stability.

Van Aken added that the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has been engaged in more than 160 years of humanitarian work, reaffirming its commitment to delivering timely assistance, promoting respect for international humanitarian law and protecting and supporting those affected by conflicts and disasters.

He praised volunteers and humanitarian workers for translating compassion into action by supporting communities in their most difficult times, stressing that humanity remains the unifying force in times of crisis.

On the occasion, the Jordan Red Crescent Society honoured a group of individuals in recognition of their contributions to humanitarian work and their support for its activities, acknowledging their dedication to serving others.

//Petra// AK