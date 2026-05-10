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Kremlin Says No Peace Deal Possible Until Ukraine Troops Exit Donbas
(MENAFN) A senior Kremlin official warned Sunday that peace negotiations over the Ukrainian conflict will go nowhere — regardless of how many rounds of talks are held — unless Kyiv withdraws its forces from the Donbas region.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, speaking in an interview with a TV program author in Moscow, said he hoped Ukrainian leadership would eventually come to terms with the reality on the ground.
"As long as (Ukraine) does not take this step, we could have several more rounds, dozens of rounds of negotiations, but we will remain in the same place, you understand? That is the crux of the matter," Ushakov said. "They know in Ukraine that this needs to be done and that they will eventually do it anyway."
Ushakov attributed Kyiv's continued resistance to European backing, arguing that external support from the continent is emboldening Ukrainian authorities to delay what he described as an inevitable concession.
Washington Still Engaged, Kremlin Insists
Pushing back against the perception that the United States is stepping back from the conflict, Ushakov insisted American engagement remains active and consequential.
"I would not say that Washington is somehow abandoning the Ukrainian issue. Our active telephone contacts are evidence of this. And, in particular, this initiative of US President Donald Trump (on the ceasefire), which he voiced and which we supported. So the Americans are working," he said.
The Kremlin aide shed light on the behind-the-scenes diplomacy that produced the May 9–11 truce, describing an intense two-day parallel negotiating process between Moscow and Kyiv, with American officials serving as the critical intermediary.
"The agreement was reached during difficult negotiations. For two days we conducted telephone negotiations with American colleagues, while simultaneously the Americans were in contact with Kyiv. All of this was not easy," he stressed.
Zelensky Decree Dismissed as "Clowning"
Ushakov did not hold back when addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree purportedly "allowing" the Victory Day parade to proceed in Moscow, dismissing it as "unserious" and likening it to "clowning."
Witkoff and Kushner Expected in Moscow
Looking ahead, Ushakov signaled that high-level Russian-American diplomatic engagement is set to continue, with two prominent US presidential envoys expected to arrive in Moscow in the near term.
"I think fairly soon, our regular colleagues Steven Witkoff and Kushner will come to Moscow. We will continue the dialogue with them," he said.
Since the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have engaged in numerous rounds of peace negotiations — including several US-mediated sessions in early 2026 — without achieving any substantive breakthrough, as fundamental disagreements over territorial control continue to block progress.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, speaking in an interview with a TV program author in Moscow, said he hoped Ukrainian leadership would eventually come to terms with the reality on the ground.
"As long as (Ukraine) does not take this step, we could have several more rounds, dozens of rounds of negotiations, but we will remain in the same place, you understand? That is the crux of the matter," Ushakov said. "They know in Ukraine that this needs to be done and that they will eventually do it anyway."
Ushakov attributed Kyiv's continued resistance to European backing, arguing that external support from the continent is emboldening Ukrainian authorities to delay what he described as an inevitable concession.
Washington Still Engaged, Kremlin Insists
Pushing back against the perception that the United States is stepping back from the conflict, Ushakov insisted American engagement remains active and consequential.
"I would not say that Washington is somehow abandoning the Ukrainian issue. Our active telephone contacts are evidence of this. And, in particular, this initiative of US President Donald Trump (on the ceasefire), which he voiced and which we supported. So the Americans are working," he said.
The Kremlin aide shed light on the behind-the-scenes diplomacy that produced the May 9–11 truce, describing an intense two-day parallel negotiating process between Moscow and Kyiv, with American officials serving as the critical intermediary.
"The agreement was reached during difficult negotiations. For two days we conducted telephone negotiations with American colleagues, while simultaneously the Americans were in contact with Kyiv. All of this was not easy," he stressed.
Zelensky Decree Dismissed as "Clowning"
Ushakov did not hold back when addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's decree purportedly "allowing" the Victory Day parade to proceed in Moscow, dismissing it as "unserious" and likening it to "clowning."
Witkoff and Kushner Expected in Moscow
Looking ahead, Ushakov signaled that high-level Russian-American diplomatic engagement is set to continue, with two prominent US presidential envoys expected to arrive in Moscow in the near term.
"I think fairly soon, our regular colleagues Steven Witkoff and Kushner will come to Moscow. We will continue the dialogue with them," he said.
Since the outbreak of hostilities in February 2022, Russia and Ukraine have engaged in numerous rounds of peace negotiations — including several US-mediated sessions in early 2026 — without achieving any substantive breakthrough, as fundamental disagreements over territorial control continue to block progress.
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